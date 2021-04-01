Multi-million dollar overhaul underway at popular Kansas City restaurant, renovations at other metro locations planned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based restaurant chain announced a multi-million dollar overhaul at a popular location.

54th Street Grill & Bar is pouring $2 million into its location at Zona Rosa. The company hopes to have the renovations complete sometime in October.

When it’s finished, the location will be rebranded as 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse. It will expand its draft beer offerings to 54 beers, featuring many from the Kansas City area.

The company is also adding a 10,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard, two pickle ball courts, a regulation bocce court, lawn games and two PGA golf simulators. There will also be a dozen big-screen TVs, outdoor seating and two fire pits.

54th Street was founded in 1989. It has 17 of the new “drafthouse” concepts in Texas. It also plans to remodel its locations in Independence, Lee’s Summit and Liberty, but there is not room at those locations for the outdoor courtyard and yard games.