KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A two vehicle crash impacted the morning commute for drivers along I-435 Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. a two vehicle crash temporarily shutdown the left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-435 near 23rd St. Kansas City Scout cameras showed a two vehicle crash near the median between northbound and southbound I-435. It is currently unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Crews were able to remove the vehicles and reopen all lanes of traffic along northbound and southbound I-435 just before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.