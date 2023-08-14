KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A three-vehicle crash has closed part of 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City, Kansas Monday night.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said southbound 18th Street Expressway is currently closed between Kansas Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue as crews continue to work the scene.

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one child, according to KCKPD. Police said the minor’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a couple more hours.