BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 at Woods Chapel Road is back open Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash caused it to close for nearly two hours.

The crash was reported just after 5:40 p.m. and involved a semi without a trailer and three other passenger vehicles.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

All lanes were reported to be back open just before 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.