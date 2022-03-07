RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles caused the closure of southbound I-635 near the Horizons Parkway exit.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they do not have a timetable for when the highway will reopen.

More problems north of the river. SB 635 at Horizons Prkwy is CLOSED! #Icy Several car spun out. #kctraffic #fox4kc — Nick Vasos (@NickVasos) March 7, 2022

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes to get around the closure and a detour is in place.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but emergency vehicles are on scene.

FOX4 will update with details as they become available.

