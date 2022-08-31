KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi on U.S. 71.

Police have not released the extent of the injuries or how many cars were involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 71 are closed near 18th Street.

This is an ongoing incident and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

