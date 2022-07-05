KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash that injured four people has closed the southbound lanes of I-435 before 87th street near Gregory Boulevard.

Among the four injured, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, the call came in at about 8:22 a.m. and involved up to six vehicles, including a dump truck.

Three people were pulled from a vehicle that was on fire and multiple were taken to the hospital.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the two left lanes of northbound I-435 are also closed at 87th street.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes through the area.

This is an ongoing situation and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

