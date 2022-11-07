KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The crash caused a closure to some westbound lanes of the highway, causing a slowdown of traffic.

It is unclear at this time how many cars are involved or how many people were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

