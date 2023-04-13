UPDATE: Kansas City Scout cameras show all lanes of traffic along northbound I-35 have reopened as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

—

MERRIAM, Kan. — The left three lanes of northbound I-35 are closed near Johnson Drive in Merriam, Kansas, Thursday morning as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident.

Kansas City Scout cameras show an accident involving a semi truck in the far left lane of the interstate. According to Kansas Highway Patrol the crash involved a semi truck and pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.