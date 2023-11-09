WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Warrensburg Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reports the active investigation is in the 200 block of S. 13 Highway in Warrensburg.

No victim or cause of death has been released at this time.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Central Dispatch at (660) 747-5511.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.