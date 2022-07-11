DE SOTO, Kan. — A number of bridges along K-10 in Johnson County are getting facelift, that means construction and lane closures for the next six months, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The project involved eight bridges, just west of K-7 to Evening Star Road.

Seven bridges will just see simple patching and overlay. However, the west Lexington Ave. bridge will be demolished.

Drivers remember when crews worked on the east side bridge about a year ago.

Aidan Zulueta still travels from Lawrence to Overland Park everyday for work.

“Usually the traffic isn’t bad, but when I had to wake up at 8 a.m. to go to work, the traffic build up because of the construction build up was so much,” Zulueta said. “But it’s a lot better during the afternoon.”

KDOT crews work 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting July 25, drivers will no longer be able to take the exit from WB K-10 to Lexington Ave.

Owner Donnie Crist said it could be another blow to his sale.

“The eastbound side last year and it took them forever to get it done and if they get on it and get it done instead of fiddle farting around on it, it would be a lot better,” Crist said. “And yeah it’s going to cost me some business.”

Crist owns Beer 30, right off the highway in De Soto. They cater to a lot of bikers riding down K-10.

He said if there’s not an easy way to exit, traveling bikers could leave his bar in the dust.

“We do encourage motorists to plan ahead and choose alternate routes if possible,” KDOT Public Affairs Manager Delaney Tholen said.

Detours include Kill Creek or Edgerton Road. Tholen said drivers will see three digital signs in each direction with information.

“Be mindful that even if drivers don’t see work going on, that the work zone speed limits are enforced throughout the duration of the project,” Tholen said.

Digital message boards will be reactive to traffic flow. KDOT Put sensors in the roadway to detect when traffic is slowing down.

“It will give drivers the opportunity to exit if they need to,” Tholen said.

The project is expected to wrap up by early December.

