KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A water issue has caused multiple buildings to close Thursday at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

An emergency alert was sent out to students and staff saying to not drink or use the water for any purpose in the university medical center buildings at 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard.

The university is working to determine the issue, how to treat it and what the effects may be to the campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school has decided to close university buildings while they work to identify the issue.

The University of Kansas Health System tells FOX4 the water issue is only impacting the university side and patient care on the hospital side is not impacted.

Employees at the KU Health System who work in KU Medical Center buildings are asked to contact their supervisors for an alternative work location.

Buildings that have not been affected by the water issue include The Landon Center, Support Services, Breidenthal, KU Endowment building, Bell Hospital Tower, Heart Center, Cambridge Tower A and Medical Pavilion.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.