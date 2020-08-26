Multiple businesses damaged, one a complete loss after fire at Raytown strip mall

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Business owners at a Raytown strip mall are starting the clean-up process after an early morning fire.

“It’s hard on everybody. It really is. It’s tough,” Breakfast & Lunch Lovers’ owner Marvin Duncan said.

Witnesses notified firefighters about the strip mall fire at 63rd Street and Raytown Trafficway around 2 a.m. Flames engulfed one business by the time emergency crews arrived.

Now several businesses are damaged and one, Bodied by Starr, is a complete loss.

“I was told eight total. This one obviously is severely fire damaged. We have two with smoke and heat damage, a little bit of fire damage. Then I think we have four more with heavy smoke damage,” Raytown Fire Protection Deputy Chief Mike Hunley said.

Duncan said instead of serving meals, on Wednesday he’s throwing away food and supplies because of all the smoke damage. But he considers himself relatively lucky.

“We’re just trying to push through this and keep going and make everything better like once was,” Duncan said.

Getting back to normal won’t be easy for the owner of Bodied by Starr. Open less than a year, the business is now in ashes.

“I know it’s really tough on them, and I know they’re really heartbroken. They’re sad. I met the owners last night out here. They are really taken aback by this, and I feel for them,” Duncan said.

The state fire marshal is now involved in the investigation to determine what started the fire.