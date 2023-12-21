KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Car break-ins and other thefts tend to pick up around the holidays. Packages left in cars can be an inviting target.

Surveillance cameras in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood caught multiple break-ins on one street over the weekend.

One business owner said they’re becoming more and more common in the area.

“When you’re dealing with areas like the Plaza, Waldo, Brookside, Zona Rosa where there’s a high population of vehicles, especially being parked on the roadways or parked in public garages, the crime of theft from autos tend to centralize in those areas,” KCPD Capt. Corey Carlisle said.

Video from Bobby Baker’s Lounge shows a person breaking the window of a car parked on W. 74th Terrace, taking items form the car, and then leaving the scene in a red vehicle.

“Windshields are not a deterrent against theft because they could be broken,” Carlisle said.

“They’re only as strong as whatever object hits it, and your items could be taken. So especially with firearms, don’t leave them in vehicles. Don’t leave your purse visible. Don’t leave change, even a dollar bill, anything.”

Another surveillance clip shows a person with a black trash bag leaving the street in a red van. The incident was reported to KCPD and is still an open investigation.

“If this happens to you, it’s important you report it,” Carlisle said. “You can make an online report on kcpd.org for anything of value up to $2,000.”

Carlisle said auto theft reports help property crime detectives locate areas that need more resources to deter these types of crimes.

KCPD’s crime mapping website shows more than 20 thefts from auto reports in and around the Waldo area since Oct. 1 of this year.

As of Dec. 1, Kansas City police have received over 4,000 theft from auto reports.