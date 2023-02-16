KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Southbound lanes of I-635 are closed in several locations due to multiple crashes Thursday morning.

Southbound lanes of I-635 are closed at Horizons Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate. Drivers are being detoured at the exit ramp to navigate around the crash. As of 8am. traffic along southbound I-635 was backed up almost to I-29 due to the accident.

Further south, video from Kansas City Scout cameras show a semi truck hanging from the edge of an onramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-635. Southbound I-635 is closed at I-70. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved in these crashes and if anyone has been severely hurt.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.