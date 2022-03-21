GOODLAND, Kan. — A combination of winter weather and vehicle crashes has shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 leading in to Colorado, according to the Kansas High Patrol.

KHP reported on Twitter that eastbound I-70 is closed from Limon, Colorado to the Kansas state line. Westbound I-70 is also closed in Burlington, Coloardo.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas around the Goodland, Kansas area until 9 p.m.

Snow accumulations of up to two inches is expected with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

To stay up-to-date on the situation, visit kandrive.org.