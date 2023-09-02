Area of a deadly shooting near 31st and Harrison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are now dead after a shooting near Midtown Saturday morning in Kansas City, According to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, KCPD responded to reports of a shooting near 31st Street and Harrison Street.

When police arrived two adult males were lying on the ground in a parking lot unresponsive, and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According to KCPD, EMS responded and declared both victims dead at the scene.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are processing evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

At this time KCPD has not identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the shooting call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.