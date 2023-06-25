KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people are dead after an overnight shooting Sunday at 57th and Prospect in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning. When KCPD arrived, they located three people dead in the area.

They identified two male and one female victim.

The victims were found outside near an unnamed business that is known for late-night activity, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said.

Since then, officers have located at least five others victims that took themselves to the hospital with injuries. As of now, there are eight victims total.

KCPD is still working to figure out what led to shooting. They are currently collecting evidence and looking at cameras.

There is no suspect information at this time.

KCPD have blocked off several streets in the area and expect them to be closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS hotline (816)-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.