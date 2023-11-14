OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney filed a number of charges against a suspected shoplifter who allegedly shot a gun inside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park on Sunday.

According to court documents, Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz faces nine charges ranging from assaulting a law enforcement officer to child endangerment.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Munoz allegedly shoplifted, and as he and another suspect tried to leave near the mall food court, undercover detectives confronted them.

That is when police say one of the suspects resisted arrest, leading to a struggle, and the suspect was able to grab one of the detective’s guns, pulling the trigger and firing one gunshot inside the mall.

The gunshot didn’t hit anyone, and officers arrested both suspects.

Gonzalez-Munoz faces the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Interference with law enforcement, fleeing

Aggravatedly endangering a child

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Endangerment

Carrying concealed weapon

Theft

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Gonzalez-Munoz is due in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX4 will have a reporter there and will update this story with more details as the case continues to develop.