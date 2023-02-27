INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating what led to shooting that left multiple homes and vehicles damaged late Monday evening.

Police officers responded to the area of E. 25th Street and Tamaqua Avenue around 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the suspect leaving in a vehicle. Police chased the suspect until they reached the area of E. 23rd Street and Noland Road and lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the shooting scene though several homes and vehicles were damaged due to gunshots.

Officers are continuing to speak with people involved and witnesses to determine what caused the disturbance that led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.