KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police chase ends in a multi-vehicle crash sending multiple people to the hospital with injuries.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when KCPD officers were involved in a chase with the driver of a black Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge was traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue and was attempting to make a right turn to go east on Truman Road. The driver failed to make the turn and struck a Kia Sportage that was stopped at a red light at Truman and Prospect.

The driver of the Dodge was reported to not have injuries and was taken into custody at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the Kia were also taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.