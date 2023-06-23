MERRIAM, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Merriam, Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35, just past Antioch Road.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the crash involved at least seven vehicles that sustained minor to moderate damage.

Three people are reported to be in stable condition with two being taken to local hospitals.

Northbound I-35 is shutdown at this time. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.