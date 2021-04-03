Multiple injured in three-vehicle crash at Independence Ave. and Lawndale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left three people injured late Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Independence Avenue and Lawndale.

Police said the driver of a blue Chevrolet Equinox and green Kia Soul were traveling east on Independence Ave. and the driver of a gold Ford Crossover was heading west when the driver of the Ford crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the Chevrolet almost head-on.

The green Kia, that was behind the Chevrolet, ran into the rear.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police said the driver is under investigation for impairment.

The driver of the Kia was reported to have minor injuries.

