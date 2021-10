KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were on the scene Thursday night of a multi-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured.

The crash closed the northbound Interstate 35 past Chouteau Trafficway as crews worked the scene. It was reported to be back open just after 9 p.m.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. according to police dispatch with one vehicle rolled over.

Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.