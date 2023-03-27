KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials say there have been multiple false reports of active shooters at schools in the Kansas City region on Monday.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said local law enforcement have called troopers to assist at several schools Monday. So far they have not found any active shooters at the schools they’ve responded to.

They don’t know the source of these calls, Bell said, and it’s too early say if this is an attempt at swatting, a prank call to 911 to bring a large number of police to a particular address.

Bell did not have a full list of all schools involved, but was aware of incidents at North Kansas City High School in the Northland, Smith-Cotton Junior High in Sedalia, and Knob Noster High School in Johnson County, Missouri. MSHP said there could be other schools affected.

St. Louis and Springfield area school districts also received false shooting reports, according to FOX4’s sister stations and law enforcement.

The news of these fake shooting calls comes just hours after three children, three adults and a female suspect were killed Monday in a shooting at an elementary school in Nashville.

Police were called to that active shooter incident at 10:13 a.m., Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the threat at North Kansas City High came around 11:50 a.m. Someone called the NKC Police Department’s non-emergency line, falsely claiming multiple people had been shot. The agencies are still investigating.

Johnson County dispatchers received a 911 call about an alleged armed person at Knob Noster High just before noon. All Knob Noster police on duty, plus county sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene. Officials are still investigating but have not found any evidence that shots were fired.

Sedalia Police said the county dispatch center received a report of a shooting at the junior high. The school resource officer and school security immediately started searching the building, but officials did not find any suspects or injured students.

Sedalia School District’s superintendent said the threats that law enforcement received midday Monday were also false.

“We know many of our families may be understandably concerned about school safety. Please know the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our priority,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley said in a letter to parents. “We take all reports of potential threats seriously, and make every effort to ensure students and staff feel safe.”