KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple schools across the Kansas City area have announced they will be closed Friday as snow continues to fall across the metro.

A Winter Storm Warning continue through 6 a.m. Friday.

The last bout of accumulating snow will move through overnight, then we should be in better shape Friday with gradual clearing in the afternoon

Totals for the area are a broad 4-8″ through the I-70 corridor, with lesser totals in the extreme northern counties.

Kansas City, Missouri, Independence, Blue Springs, Raytown and Odessa schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to weather.

Park Hill and Center schools have also announced they will be closed Friday.

North Kansas City, Hickman Mills and Kearney schools have announced they will have virtual learning for students Friday.

