KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts across the Kansas City area have announced they will be closed Tuesday due to the Winter Storm Warning.

A Winter Storm Warning continue through 6 p.m. Tuesday for most of the metro.

Olathe, Shawnee Mission, Kansas City, Kansas, Blue Valley, De Soto, Gardner Edgerton, Eudora, Bonner Springs/Edwardsville, Piper, Turner, Leavenworth and Lansing public schools have all announced they will be closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

For a full list of closings for Monday night and Tuesday see here.

David Smith with the Shawnee Mission School District said there are a lot of factors that go into the decision to cancel classes.

“We have to figure out can we get our facilities ready to go? So, get our sidewalks cleaned, if there’s any ice, get that taken care of so it’s safe for people to move around the building,” Smith said. “We’ve got to check our bus routes. to make sure that our buses they can navigate those successfully.”

“We try to look at the conditions throughout the day to see whether or not if we’ll have any problems during the evening rush hour, as well,” Smith said. “Obviously, if we can have school, if we can get them there safely and get them home safely, we want to have school, parents, plan for us to be in session, so if we can do it, we will.”

“We try to make sure that everybody can get in safely and get home safely,” Smith said.

On the other side of the state line, Kansas City and Park Hill school districts said they have AMI, or Alternative Methods of Instruction days, which are essentially virtual school days.

Park Hill said its administration is closely watching the weather as students eagerly await an answer.

North Kansas City Superintendent Dr. Rochel Daniels said they will use three snow days before any AMI days.

“We got feedback from our parents saying, ‘We want three regular old snow days first before we go to that virtual type of instruction’ and that’s what we’ve followed,” Daniels said.

Daniels said grounds crews started salting parking lots and sidewalks around schools Monday night.

The superintendent and her team are also continually monitoring the conditions.

North Kansas City schools canceled athletic events Monday night, according to Daniels.

She said she plans to get up at 3 a.m. Tuesday and will have a decision by 5 a.m.

Snow will stay over the northern half of the KC metro Monday night and will become widespread again Tuesday.

With gusts of 35-45 mph, FOX4’s Weather Team says the wind will be a big problem for anyone driving Tuesday. The worst will be midnight to noon Tuesday.

How much snow will we get?

FOX4’s Weather Team is calling for 3-7 inches in the Kansas City metro over the 2-day winter storm. Counties south of the metro could only see a dusting to 2 inches.