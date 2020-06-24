Multiple metro school districts announce in-person graduation ceremonies at Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Multiple school districts across the metro have announced that they will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies within the next two months at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City soccer.

Bonner Spring High School will hold a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. The event will also be live streamed.

The Independence School District announced they will be holding graduation ceremonies on July 11 at 6 p.m. The times will be William Chrisman High School at 9 a.m., Van Horn High School at 10:30 a.m. and Truman High School at noon. The ceremonies will be broadcast on the park’s video boards as well as a live stream.

Turner High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on July 19 at 6 p.m.

Lee’s Summit high school ceremonies will take place on July 26 and will replace the previous plan for July 25 virtual graduations.

The school district said representatives from Sporting Kansas City worked with district leaders to provide a graduation format at Children’s Mercy Park that is in compliance with Kansas public health guidelines.

Because of the size of the 18,000 plus capacity, the park’s comprehensive social distancing plan will allow seniors to graduate on the soccer pitch with 2,500 guests in the audience. This means each student can bring up to four people.

Venue technology will automatically assign seats for each family group before the ceremony and can ensure that the members of graduates’ party are systemically socially distanced throughout the stadium.

Guests will wear masks while entering, exiting and moving around the stadium, but will not be required to wear them at their seats.

Graduates will sit on the park pitch and participate in a traditional ceremony — complete with student speeches and a walk across the stage. The ceremony will be projected on the park’s large video board, utilize in-house sound and will also be live-streamed.

The time of the ceremonies will begin with Lee’s Summit High School at 3:30 p.m., Lee’s Summit North at 6 p.m. and Lee’s Summit West at 8:30 p.m.

Details regarding a Summit Ridge Academy ceremony on July 27 will be announced at a later date.