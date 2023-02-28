KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple police agencies are working a standoff Tuesday night after multiple officers were reportedly shot in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door, they were met with gunfire.
Graves said the three officers shot are men and have injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”
There is a large police presence outside of University Health Truman Medical Center.
FOX4 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.
Anyone with information can always call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.