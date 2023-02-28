KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple police agencies are working a standoff Tuesday night after multiple officers were reportedly shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door, they were met with gunfire.

Graves said the three officers shot are men and have injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

There is a large police presence outside of University Health Truman Medical Center.

Scene outside of University Health Truman Medical Center where three KCPD officers were taken after being shot, hurt near 23rd and Blue Ridge on February 28, 2023

FOX4 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information can always call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.