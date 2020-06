OLATHE, Kans. — Olathe Police are on the scene of a serious injury crash at 56 Highway and Harrison.

Two vehicles hit head-on in the eastbound lanes of 56 Hwy. A total 10 victims were taken from the scene to the hospital, five victims were in critical condition.

Eastbound lanes of 56 Hwy are closed while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.