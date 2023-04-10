BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a music event Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the incident just before 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of 164th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers on scene located a man in the parking lot area not wearing a shirt and had what appeared to be blood on his head. Officers noticed he had an empty knife sheath on his belt.

A witness on the scene told officers the man had stabbed another man who was located at the pedestrian security checkpoint. Officers and medics made their way to the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

The victim was reported to have multiple wounds to his neck, arm, and torso.

The suspect was also taken to a different hospital for evaluation. Once medically cleared, he was then released to the Belton Jail awaiting formal charges.

Officers investigating the scene recovered the suspect’s knife.

Further investigation revealed there were two additional victims who had arrived at an area ER.

One had an injury to the hands, while the other was stabbed in his left torso region.

The identities of the victims and the suspect are not being released at this time.

This was the second incident involving a stabbing in Belton on Sunday. Police said a victim was stabbed multiple times by a man with a knife during a fight just before 11 a.m. at a storage complex.