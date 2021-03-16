Multiple reports of French Bulldog thefts happening across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There has been growing amounts of stolen French Bulldogs reports around the country.

The case that shocked the internet, when Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot, and her French Bulldogs stolen.

But this isn’t an isolated celebrity event, cases are also being reported in the metro.

“My buddy, he’s my neighbor, his dog was stolen out of the backseat of his car,” said James Garten.

The 1-year-old Frenchie pup, Bluto, one of the latest Kansas City cases.

Bluto was stolen Monday morning at the North Kansas City QuikTrip on Armour Road.

“It baffles me, who thinks they’re going to make monetary value off of someone’s hurt. They literally just ripped a child from somebody’s backseat. It’s not a cellphone, it’s not something that’s going to be replaced by a company,” Garten said. “Just drop him off at a safe place, Bar-K, police station, a vet. We are not looking to press charges. We just want him back.”

The dogs which are in high demand can be expensive, ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 and beyond.

Listed as the 4th most popular dog breed by The American Kennel Club the price is a combination of popularity, rare colors and genetic testing breeders get.

“All those rare colors you have to find the right dogs with right genes which is part of the reason the price has gone up on them,” said Frenchie lover, Jan Wilcutt. “Most Frenchie moms have to have c-sections and that can run upwards of over $1,000, some of the males cannot breed naturally, so you have to do artificial insemination.”

Wilcutt said the work that goes towards birthing a healthy breed is what goes towards the high prices.

Thieves are re-selling the dogs they’ve stolen for quick cash, sometimes looking for breeding opportunities.

Experts say your best line of defense is microchipping your dog and being aware of your surroundings.