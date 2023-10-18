LENEXA, Kan. — Several residents are now left homeless after an apartment fire in Lenexa Tuesday night.

The Lenexa Fire Department was called to The Reserve at Lenexa apartments south of 87th and Renner Boulevard just before 10 p.m. for a fire.

Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

Multiple people are now displaced from their homes and looking for housing. The number of apartments damaged has not been said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.