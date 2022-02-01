KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A number of school districts across the Kansas City area have announced they will be closed or moving to virtual learning Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to hit the metro beginning Tuesday night.

Kansas City Public Schools announced there will be no school Wednesday and students are not expected to log into virtual learning.

The Independence School District have also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Lee’s Summit Schools, Ray-Pec Schools and Harrisonville Schools announced Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for students due to the winter storm.

Lawrence and Leavenworth Public Schools will also be closed Wednesday due to expected winter weather conditions.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more school districts are expected to announce closings, delays or move towards virtual learning for Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday for the metro and run through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Rain will continue Wednesday, especially south of Interstate 70. Scattered rain will change to a wintry mix Tuesday evening and then snow after 9 p.m. or so. Light to moderate snow continues Tuesday night through midday Wednesday before a lull in the action.