KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three separate shootings within an hour and a half of each other left three people in the hospital in critical condition, bringing a violent end to Labor Day weekend in Kansas City.

The first happened late Monday night at 11:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Blue Parkway.

Police responded to a shooting call and found a victim inside a home with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed as stable, but in critical condition.

A person believed to be involved with the shooting was taken into custody.

Less than an hour later after midnight Tuesday, police responded to the area of East 31st Street and Brooklyn Avenue for a reported shooting.

A victim was found with a gunshot wound on the ground of the parking lot.

That victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

After 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 4200 block of East 60th Street for a shooting.

A victim was found lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

All shootings remain under investigation and police urge anyone with information on any incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

