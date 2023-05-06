OVERLAND, PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot of a hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a shooting had occurred and found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived had two victims that also sustained gunshot wounds. The vehicle was located shortly, and both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn, and a gunfight ensued.