KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot and one was killed near the intersection of 8th and Olive Street in Kansas City Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the Kansas City police were called to a shooting not far from the Abundant Life Apostolic Church.

When officers arrived they first found a man who was shot, but still breathing. Police say he was taken to the hospital without life-threatening wounds.

Another person shot was discovered inside a vehicle parked nearby on the street and police say that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD is investigating this homicide and asks anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS is also an option.