KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple students were involved in a fight Friday afternoon at a Kansas City high school.

The sheriff’s office said a school resource deputy requested for help to break up a large fight at Winnetonka High School just after 1 p.m.

What started as a fight between two teens grew to eight teens with a crowd of approximately 40 to 50 students gathered around, according to the sheriff’s office. As the school resource deputy on scene and school staff tried to break up the fight, staff members were assaulted.

The sheriff’s office says it took less than 10 minutes to get the situation under control with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City police.

The school was placed on “lock-and-teach” during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took four students into custody. One was taken to the hospital with a minor injury from the fight.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and will turn their findings over to the Clay County Juvenile Office for possible charges.