LANSING, Kan. — The Lansing, Kansas, Police Department is investigating following reports of threats being made and firearms found at Lansing High School Wednesday.

The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.

The school district said action was taken right away and it found the students who made the threats, searched them and investigated.

The police department was informed and are conducting a criminal investigation.

The school district said the students will be suspended and will be taken to a long-term suspension hearing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.