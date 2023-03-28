BELTON, Mo. — Multiple people were taken into custody this past weekend after a stolen vehicle, stolen firearm and drugs were recovered in Belton, Missouri.

The Belton Police Department said on Saturday, officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Econ Lodge.

During the investigation, two men, one woman and a girl were taken into custody.

Additionally, officers recovered a stolen firearm and 391 pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

At this time the suspects are not being identified until formal charges have been filed in Cass County.

“We applaud the keen observations of our officer which led to this significant seizure of deadly narcotics and a stolen firearm,” the police department said in a news release Tuesday.