KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving a large box truck on southbound I-435 near 48th street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says that at least two lanes are closed, but traffic was getting by slowly on the right shoulder until more crews showed up and diverted traffic to 48th street.

MoDOT asks drivers to find an alternative route to avoid delays.

Update: Traffic is slowly getting by on the right shoulder. Plz find an alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/CFWHRq1b1m — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 26, 2021