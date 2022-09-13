INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating two crashes that shut down Interstate 70 on Tuesday within hours of each other.

First, a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70. The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. under the Little Blue Parkway bridge.

The crash involved four vehicles, resulting in two injuries. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

That scene was cleared, and eastbound lanes were reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

Then shortly after 5 p.m. another crash shut down westbound lanes of I-70 near the I-470 interchange.

Police said three semitrailers and other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was injured in this wreck, but a hazmat crew was on the scene. Independence police said one of the semis broke an axle and might be leaking something.

The Independence Police Department is investigating both crashes. FOX4 will update as we learn more.

