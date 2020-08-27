Murder charges announced for Westwood’s first and only recorded homicide

WESTWOOD, Kan. – A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the killing of David “Ray” Ninemire 17 years ago in Westwood.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Thursday that Eugene Keltner faces charges of first-degree murder in connection to the city’s first and only recorded homicide since being incorporated in 1949.

“This has been the result of a very long investigation being conducted by a number of agencies,” Howe said Thursday at a news conference.

Howe said Keltner is currently at Lansing Correctional Facility and will be transported back to Johnson County to face the new charges.

Seventeen years officials say after a man dressed as Abe Lincoln shot and killed an employee at a grocery store in Westwood.

Investigators say Keltner shot and killed David “Ray” Ninemire on August 15, 2003.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 a.m., that day during an armed robbery at the Westwood Apple Market off of Mission Road. Ninemire was working as a produce clerk at the store.

Keltner allegedly shot him in the leg, hitting an artery, and Ninemire died less than a minute later.

According to authorities, Ninemire was coming to the assistance of another employee who was being accosted by the robber when he was shot. While he was exiting the store through the front door, Keltner shot and wounded another person who was walking in to the store.