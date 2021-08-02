Murder charges filed against couple after body found in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A couple have been charged with first degree murder after a body was discovered after digging at a property in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Michael Hendricks, 40, and Maggie Ybarra, 30, face the charge in the murder of Kensie Aubry.

The couple face several other charges related to Aubry’s death including first degree harassment, first degree sexual misconduct.

Hendricks faces enticement of a child and third degree child molestation. Ybarra is charged with enticement of a child, third degree sexual misconduct and a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence and three counts of tampering with a victim.

“Our community owes greatly a child victim in this case who came forward and alerted police of the gruesome criminal activity detailed in these charges,” Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated. “Without her bravery, we might not know today Kensie Aubry’s fate.”