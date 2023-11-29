KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Murder charges have been filed on Wednesday stemming from a Nov. 21 shooting that took a man’s life in Kansas City, according to a Jackson Country spokesperson.

The court records from this case show that Wayne Hunt allegedly shot 61-year-old Gerald Warren at a home and wounded a woman who was outside when officers arrived.

The woman pointed toward the home that displayed bullet holes before an ambulance took her to the hospital, according to police.

When KCPD entered the house, they found a man badly wounded from bullets fired, according to Jackson County court records.

The court documents also show that the wounded woman survived and identified Hunt as the shooter.

According to Jackson Country, Hunt is facing second-degree murder charges, as well as armed criminal action charges.