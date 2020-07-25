Murder charges filed in a March 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Charges were announced today in the death of Frederick Outley, who was fatally shot in March of this year.

Joel Roseberry faces 2nd Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Tampering with Evidence charges.

On March 1, 2020 Kansas City Police officers were sent to the area of 9th and Prospect to check on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of a convenience store. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from the gunshot wounds he suffered.

Surveillance video from the store showed the victim arrive at the store and got into an altercation. The video also showed Roseberry with a handgun and shooting the victim multiple times as the victim ran away, Roseberry then walks to the area where the victim ran and shoots the victim again. At no time did the victim possess a gun or any other weapon.

Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $200,000 for Roseberry. No court date is set at this time.