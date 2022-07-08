KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge agreed to reschedule the trial of an accused killer.

The trial for Ryson Ellis was scheduled to begin Monday. His attorneys asked for it to be delayed until December, and the judge agreed.

Ellis is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes connected to the 2020 shooting of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.

Prosecutors said a bullet fired from Ellis’ gun flew into an apartment at the Citadel Apartments at 63rd and Paseo. They say it hit LeGend as he slept in his bed.

Investigators believe Ellis was mad at LeGend’s family and shot into the apartment where they lived. LeGend was not the target of the shooting, but he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Ellis about six weeks after LeGend’s death.

LeGend’s tragic death sparked outrage. The Justice Department acted quickly and sent 185 federal agents to Kansas City. They called it Operation LeGend, and the program extended into eight other cities including Chicago and Milwaukee.

The Justice Department says Operation LeGend netted more than 6,000 arrests and the seizure of 2,600 firearms. The government ended the program in 2021.

