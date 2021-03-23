Murder victim’s family upset after learning suspect offered plea deal, reducing time in prison

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The family of a woman killed in Independence is concerned after learning the man charged in the case would be offered a plea deal with a reduced charge. Nathan Ayers from Blue Springs was charged with the murder of Angela Green in June of 2018.

“It’s hard to know that such a beautiful soul such a beautiful person has to go out in such a way that she didn’t deserve,” Brooke Gray, Angela’s daughter said.

Green was shot in the head in a home on East 10th Street in Independence. At the time, Ayers was charged with murder and armed criminal action in the case. Charging documents say a witness was there when Ayers killed Green. The documents also say that witness was told to get rid of the gun.

“We had found her two days later, we found her on that Tuesday and she died either late Sunday or early Monday,” Gray said. “To me that’s not fair she has to sit there for a while.”

Gray says there are still a lot of questions surrounding her mother’s death. She says she still doesn’t understand why it all happened.

“I met the man a week before he killed my mom and that scares me,” Gray said. “I hung around him and my mom and he was buddy buddy with her.”

Gray says Jackson County Prosecutors rosecutors told her since investigators never found the murder weapon, Ayers would be able to plead to involuntary manslaughter likely punishable with five years in jail.

“What they’re doing is not right, it’s not fair, it’s not serving justice for my mom,” Gray said.

Gray has started a Facebook Page hoping to raise awareness about her mother’s case. Gray says she’s concerned a dangerous man will be back on the streets by 2023.

“I don’t feel safe with my mom’s killer running around,” Gray said. “I don’t feel safe with the other witness who was there and watched it but didn’t tell the full truth.”

There is a plea hearing scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. for Ayers. He will appear on web camera from the Jackson County Detention Center.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android