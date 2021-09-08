Murder victim’s family wants justice after suspect cuts off GPS bracelet and disappears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A murder suspect is on the run Wednesday and law enforcement is asking the public’s help finding her.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Katie Black cut off her house arrest monitoring bracelet Tuesday and took off.

Black is charged with murdering her boyfriend Ryan Wheeler in July and the sheriff’s office said she is dangerous.

While the victim’s family is still trying to cope with his loss, this is another blow they say brings the nightmare flooding back.

“I had no faith in the system,” Wheeler’s sister Katie Isaman said. “I really don’t think she should be out in the first place and what we thought was going to happen.”

Isaman said she objected to what she considered a low bond for Black, her brother’s girlfriend who is charged with murder for shooting and killing him.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said when Black was charged with second-degree murder and a list of other crimes, it asked for a $150,000 cash bond, which was granted. Later, a second judge reduced it to $50,000 at 10% with the condition of home arrest and monitoring, and that is when Black got out.

After learning Black cut off her GPS monitor and took off, the court revoked her bond and ordered her arrest.

Isaman disgusted with the system and in fear for her family.

“I feel like if you were brave enough to cut an ankle bracelet off you really are you really are, there’s nothing holding you back,” she said. “I mean we’re making sure our doors are locked, I have to watch my children I don’t feel comfortable letting them play outside in front.”

Isaman said after a decade of dating, her brother Ryan Wheeler found out Black was seeing another man and contacted him by text. When Black found out, she allegedly took Wheeler to a secluded area at Homer’s Landing in Sibley, Missouri, and shot and killed him. That was on July 7.

“It’s hard and I’ve tried really hard because she was like part of our family and I know he was like part of their family so it’s very so it’s very hard to want to hate somebody so much but I do I hate her she took a big piece of my world away and I can never forget that,” Isaman said.

Besides the family she has created with her husband, Wheeler was Isaman’s last living relative and she wants justice.

“That was my best friend you know. It hurts, I feel lost,” she said.

Isaman said she hopes Black does the right thing and turns herself in.

“Give my brother the justice he deserves.”

Isaman praised the sheriff’s office for the job it has done to put Black away and has faith they will find her. However, she is not pleased with the justice system.

“It’s like a slap in the face. It’s like my brother’s death wasn’t anything you know?” Isaman said.

FOX4 asked the Jackson County Court to comment on this situation and it declined and said in a statement, “The Court is not able to comment on a pending case,” per the Missouri Supreme court.

Anyone with information about where Katie Black is, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.