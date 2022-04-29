RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a mushroom forager located human skeletal remains.

Sheriff Scott Childers said the mushroom forager made the discovery Wednesday in a wooded area of rural Ray County.

Officials have not released any identifying information at this time.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Kansas City Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Washburn University Forensic Anthropology Recovery Unit, Childers said.

The agencies continue to investigate.

